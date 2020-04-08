NCOC,NIH prepares guidelines on safety masks and protective devices

(@FahadShabbir)

The present government through the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) and National Institute of Health (NIH) has prepared detailed guidelines on safety masks and protective devices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The present government through the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) and National Institute of Health (NIH) has prepared detailed guidelines on safety masks and protective devices.

These guidelines were being shared with the doctors, paramedics, health workers and all those who were in contact with the Coronavirus patients in each and every corner of the country.

The guidelines have covered all the areas including inpatient protection, out-patient challenges, lab community, sampling areas, isolation ward areas and those areas where Coronavirus patients can be found.

These guidelines will enable the health professionals, health workers and paramedics to know how and when these safety masks and devices should be used.

The safety masks and protective devices include medical mask, N-95 mask, body gowns, eyes protection devices, gumboots and shoe covers.

These guidelines are being placed in all the hospitals and laboratories in form of chart, the news release issued here said.

The present government was taking all possible measures and judiciously utilizing all resources on emergency basis for ensuring the safety of health professionals and workers who were the frontline soldiers in fighting Coronavirus.