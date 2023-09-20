NCP car, cigarettes worth millions of rupees seized in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :The district police on Wednesday claimed to have seized a non custom paid (NCP) car and a quantity of cigarettes worth millions of rupees here in actions taken in different areas.

According to Police spokesman, a team of Chaudhwan police station supervised by SDPO Daraban Circle Malik Aneesul Hassan along with SHO Aman Ullah Baloch during patrolling stopped a silver colored car bearing number (LEE-106) for checking. The police taken the car into custody after it was found NCP.

Similarly, a team of Saddar police led by SDPO Saddar Circle Muhammad Saleem Baloch along with SHO Umar Iqbal Marwat during patrolling recovered 22 cartons of NCP Cigarettes.

Later, the police handed over the NCP car and cigarettes to the customs authorities.