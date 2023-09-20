Open Menu

NCP Car, Cigarettes Worth Millions Of Rupees Seized In DI Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2023 | 05:40 PM

NCP car, cigarettes worth millions of rupees seized in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :The district police on Wednesday claimed to have seized a non custom paid (NCP) car and a quantity of cigarettes worth millions of rupees here in actions taken in different areas.

According to Police spokesman, a team of Chaudhwan police station supervised by SDPO Daraban Circle Malik Aneesul Hassan along with SHO Aman Ullah Baloch during patrolling stopped a silver colored car bearing number (LEE-106) for checking. The police taken the car into custody after it was found NCP.

Similarly, a team of Saddar police led by SDPO Saddar Circle Muhammad Saleem Baloch along with SHO Umar Iqbal Marwat during patrolling recovered 22 cartons of NCP Cigarettes.

Later, the police handed over the NCP car and cigarettes to the customs authorities.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Car Circle Saddar Silver Million

Recent Stories

IMF rejects govt’s plan to provide relief to ele ..

IMF rejects govt’s plan to provide relief to electricity consumers

10 minutes ago
 Dubai hosts launch of ‘International Conference ..

Dubai hosts launch of ‘International Conference on Policymaking: The Future of ..

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber to host 1st Gulf-Iraq Business For ..

Sharjah Chamber to host 1st Gulf-Iraq Business Forum on 26th September

12 minutes ago
 SEWA approves 5,117 plans, receives 4,319 connecti ..

SEWA approves 5,117 plans, receives 4,319 connections&#039; requests

12 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services launches mammogram unit a ..

Emirates Health Services launches mammogram unit at Al Hamidiya Health Centre in ..

26 minutes ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah set to host 52nd Watch &amp; J ..

Expo Centre Sharjah set to host 52nd Watch &amp; Jewellery Middle East Show

26 minutes ago
Miral launches group Corporate Social Responsibili ..

Miral launches group Corporate Social Responsibility strategy

27 minutes ago
 TECNO organized a night photography workshop in co ..

TECNO organized a night photography workshop in collaboration with the Photograp ..

28 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves &#039;Al Mudina Water Tank& ..

Sharjah Ruler approves &#039;Al Mudina Water Tank&#039; project

41 minutes ago
 Al Tayer inspects construction work of Hatta Susta ..

Al Tayer inspects construction work of Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls

42 minutes ago
 DIHAD celebrates International Day of Peace

DIHAD celebrates International Day of Peace

1 hour ago
 HSBC announces $1 billion funding push to support ..

HSBC announces $1 billion funding push to support early-stage climate tech compa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan