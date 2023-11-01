NCP car worth Rs 1.4 m seized in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) The Tank police on Wednesday claimed to have seized a non custom paid (NCP) car worth around Rs 1.4 millions here in the limits of Khargai Check post.

According to Police spokesman, District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Iftekhar Ali Shah has issued directions to take effective measures to control smuggling of NCP vehicles and other items.

Following these directions, a police team led by DSP Sub-Division Jandola Syed Marjan Khan along with Khargai Check post Incharge Asmat Ullah Khan checked different vehicles at the check post.

The police team stopped a car bearing Chassis number (ZRE124-9008338) and Engine Number (2ZP006559) at check post for checking. The driver of the car introduced himself as Madameen son of Rabeel, a resident of Waziristan.

The police taken the car into custody after it was found as NCP. The estimated worth of the car is said to be Rs 1.4 million.

Later, the police handed over the NCP car to the customs authorities for further legal action.