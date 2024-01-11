NCP cars worth Rs 5.5m seized in DI Khan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Two non custom paid (NCP) vehicles were seized during separate actions in different localities of Dera Ismail Khan on Thursday.

According to details, on the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, SHO Daraban Police station Abdul Ghaffar with police team during routine patrolling recovered two non custom paid vehicles and started legal action.

The police during search of vehicles seized two cars LEA-2744 and ASH-789. The value of the two seized vehicles is estimated to be around Rs. 5. 5 millions.

The police registered the cases and started further investigations.