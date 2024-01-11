Open Menu

NCP Cars Worth Rs 5.5m Seized In DI Khan

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2024 | 03:20 PM

NCP cars worth Rs 5.5m seized in DI Khan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Two non custom paid (NCP) vehicles were seized during separate actions in different localities of Dera Ismail Khan on Thursday.

According to details, on the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, SHO Daraban Police station Abdul Ghaffar with police team during routine patrolling recovered two non custom paid vehicles and started legal action.

The police during search of vehicles seized two cars LEA-2744 and ASH-789. The value of the two seized vehicles is estimated to be around Rs. 5. 5 millions.

The police registered the cases and started further investigations.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Dera Ismail Khan Million

Recent Stories

FO expresses regret over unleashing of Pakistan ba ..

FO expresses regret over unleashing of Pakistan bashing narrative in India

2 hours ago
 KP Sports Minister meets Chairman PCB Management C ..

KP Sports Minister meets Chairman PCB Management Committee

2 hours ago
 Earthquake strikes different cities in Pakistan

Earthquake strikes different cities in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Infinix Unveils E-Color Shift at CES 2024 Revoluti ..

Infinix Unveils E-Color Shift at CES 2024 Revolutionizing Interactive Smartphone ..

4 hours ago
 ECP decides to challenge PHC decision on BAT symbo ..

ECP decides to challenge PHC decision on BAT symbol

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, KSA sign agreements, MoUs to facilitate ..

Pakistan, KSA sign agreements, MoUs to facilitate Hujjaj

4 hours ago
Israel faces charges of genocide at International ..

Israel faces charges of genocide at International Court of Justice amid Gaza con ..

5 hours ago
 President Alvi accepts Justice Naqvi’s resignati ..

President Alvi accepts Justice Naqvi’s resignation

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 January 2024

9 hours ago
 Ecuador: from Darwin to drug trafficking

Ecuador: from Darwin to drug trafficking

18 hours ago
 Agriculture Uni Tandojam, Northwest A&F University ..

Agriculture Uni Tandojam, Northwest A&F University of China signs agreement

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan