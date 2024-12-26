Open Menu

NCP Clothes Worth Over Rs 15 M Seized In DI Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2024 | 04:40 PM

NCP clothes worth over Rs 15 m seized in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The district police have seized Non Custom Paid (NCP) clothes worth millions of rupees here in the limits of Giloti police station.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by SHO Bashir Ahmad Khan seized 188 bundles of NCP clothes from two trucks bearing registration numbers CAM-955 and JY9879.

The value of the recovered clothes is estimated to be Rs 15.8 million. Later, the police handed over the recovered clothes to the customs authorities.

APP/akt

