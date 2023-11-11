Open Menu

NCP Goods Of Rs 233 M Seized In DI Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2023 | 10:40 AM

NCP goods of Rs 233 m seized in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) The Dera police claimed to have recovered non-customs-paid (NCP) items worth over Rs 233 million during the last month.

Following the directions of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ismail Khan Nasir Mehmood Satti, the district police, under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, intensified operations against all crimes, especially the smuggling of NCP items across the district, said a police spokesman.

Strict checking at all the check posts and effective patrolling in different areas were underway to control smuggling, which was badly affecting the national economy.

According to the police spokesman, "District police have recovered NCP items, including diesel, petrol, vehicles, and others worth around Rs 233.1 million, from various areas of the district."

All the recovered NCP items were handed over to the customs authorities for further legal action.

Related Topics

Petrol Police Vehicles Dera Ismail Khan Nasir All From Million

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 43 Australia Vs. Bang ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 43 Australia Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, W ..

20 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2023

2 hours ago
 PM Kakar, Palestinian President call for internati ..

PM Kakar, Palestinian President call for international collaboration to stop Isr ..

11 hours ago
 Solutions to country's problems in hands of elite, ..

Solutions to country's problems in hands of elite, common people: Arif Alvi

11 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Sofia results

Tennis: ATP Sofia results

11 hours ago
Stocks diverge after Powell says rate hike possibl ..

Stocks diverge after Powell says rate hike possible

12 hours ago
 Lahore High Court (LHC) seeks report in Parvez El ..

Lahore High Court (LHC) seeks report in Parvez Ellahi's case

12 hours ago
 Khalil George lauds Balochistan's efforts for prot ..

Khalil George lauds Balochistan's efforts for protecting of women's rights

12 hours ago
 Nation desires President to 'work as symbol of fed ..

Nation desires President to 'work as symbol of federation’: Solangi

12 hours ago
 Van der Dussen steers South Africa to victory as A ..

Van der Dussen steers South Africa to victory as Afghanistan exit World Cup

12 hours ago
 SC accepts appeals against Pervaiz Musharraf's con ..

SC accepts appeals against Pervaiz Musharraf's conviction for hearing

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan