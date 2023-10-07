NCP goods worth over Rs 11.6 m seized in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) The district police have seized non custom paid (NCP) goods worth over Rs 11.6 million during checking of several vehicles here in the limits of Darazinda and Daraban police stations.

According to the Police spokesman, following the directions of District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, the operations against smugglings of NCP goods were continued across the district.

A team of Darazinda police station led by SDPO Darazinda Circle Sher Ullah Khan along with SHO Din Muhammad Khan and Incharge of Aman-Mela check post Rehman Ullah recovered 155 tyres of different sizes from a vehicle bearing number (TMM-436). The estimated worth of the recovered tyres is Rs 9.3 million.

Similarly, Daraban police team led by SDPO Daraban Circle Malik Aneesul Hassan along with SHO Atta Ullah Khan and Daraban Check post Incharge Muhammad Imran checked different vehicles at the check post.

During which, the police team recovered NCP items including 15 rolls of cloth, one sack of tea, two sacks of Gutka, five cartons of cosmetics items, 33 tyres of different sizes, 20 sacks of plastic bags, three sacks of dry milk, two cartons of veterinary medicines, five cartons Shampoo, 70 sacks of China Salt, eight blankets and bed-sheets, 60 packets of Iranian Toffee and others.

The estimated worth of these recovered NCP items is Rs 2.364 million. Later, all the recovered NCP goods were handed over to the customs authorities for further legal action.

APP/akt