NCP Goods Worth Over Rs 13.8 M Seized In DI Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2023 | 03:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) The district police, during a crackdown against smuggling of non custom paid (NCP) items, have seized goods worth over Rs 13.8 million in actions taken in different areas.

According to the Police spokesman, following the directions of District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, the operations against smugglings of NCP goods were continued across the district.

A team of Mughalkot police team led by SDPO Darazinda Circle Sher Ullah Khan along with SHO Rehmat Ullah Khan stopped a truck bearing registration number (FDD-9555) coming from Quetta. During the checking, the police recovered 115 sacks ‘Chalia’ and 10 sacks of Chinese Salt.

The estimated worth of these recovered items was around Rs 13.25 million.

Similarly, the Dera Town police team led by SDPO Saddar Circle Sher Ullah Khan along with SHO Malik Sajid during routine patrol stopped a ‘Datson Dala’ bearing registration number (B-1620) and recovered 17 sacks of Iranian Plastic bags after found them NCP.

The estimated worth of these recovered NCP Iranian plastic bags is Rs 0.55 million.

Later, all the recovered NCP goods were handed over to the customs authorities for further legal action.

