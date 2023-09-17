NCP goods worth over Rs 155 m seized in DI Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :The district police and Customs authorities have seized non-custom paid (NCP) items worth over Rs 155 million here in different actions taken in the limits of Darazinda police station.

According to a Police spokesman, a joint team of Darazinda Police Station and Customs Department conducted an operation on Darazinda Road. During this, a huge quantity of NCP-imported clothes and Cigarettes was recovered from a container.

The estimated worth of the recovered NCP items is said to be Rs 153.

7 million.

In another action, a team of Darazinda police supervised by SDPO Darazinda circle Sherullah Khan along with SHO Din Muhammad Khan stopped a Truck bearing registration number (CLTB-1926) for checking at the blockade at Aman-Mela Check post.

The police team recovered 550 sacks of imported Poppy seed (Khashkhash) from the truck.

The worth of recovered poppy seed is around Rs Two million which was later handed over to the customs authorities.