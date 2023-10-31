Open Menu

NCP Goods Worth Over Rs 18 M Seized In DI Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2023 | 04:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) The district police on Tuesday claimed to have seized non custom-paid (NCP) items and Iranian Diesel worth around Rs 18 million during an ongoing crackdown against the smuggling of NCP goods in different areas.

Following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, the operations against smuggling of NCP goods and Iranian Diesel were intensified across the district, said a spokesman for district police.

He said a team of Daraban Police Station led by SHO Atta Ullah Khan seized 50,000 liters of Iranian Diesel from two trucks at Daraban Check post.

Besides, the same police checked several other vehicles and recovered NCP items including 145 packets of Toffee, Four cartons of Dry fruit, Six sacks of Toffee, 28 bundles of Cigarettes, Six rolls of Cloth, one sack of plastic bags, Four sacks of dry milk, seven cartons of hand wash, two sacks of Tea.

The estimated worth of these recovered NCP items is around Rs 16 million.

Meanwhile, Darazinda police team led by SHO Fawad Khan also checked different vehicles at Aman-Mela check post and recovered NCP goods including 72 Tyres,, 96 packets of Iranian cream, 120 packets of Toffee, Five bags of Soap and 10 bags of Plastic bags. The estimated cost of these recovered NCP items is around Rs 1.7 million.

Later, all the recovered NCP goods were handed over to the customs authorities for further legal action.

