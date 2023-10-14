NCP goods worth over Rs 2.25 m seized in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) In continuation of actions against smuggling of non custom paid (NCP) items, the district police have seized goods worth over Rs 2.25 million during checking of several vehicles here in different areas.

Following the directions of District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, the operations against smuggling of NCP goods were continued across the district, said a spokesman for district police on Saturday.

He said a team of Mughalkot police station led by SDPO Darazinda Circle Sher Ullah Khan along with SHO Rehmat ullah Khan checked several vehicles and recovered NCP items including 25 bundles of Marble, 23 sacks of plastic bags, eight tyres, one bundle of tyres, two sacks of mechanical spare parts and two sacks of computer cables.

Similarly, he said, the Daraban police station team recovered a total of 3720 liter NCP Iranian Diesel from two vehicles.

The estimated worth of these recovered NCP items is said to be around Rs 2.25 million. Later, all the recovered NCP goods were handed over to the customs authorities for further legal action.

APP/akt