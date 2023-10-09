NCP goods worth over Rs 30.6 m seized in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) The district police have seized goods worth over Rs 30.6 million during the checking of several vehicles, in continuation of actions against the smuggling of non-custom paid (NCP) items here in different areas.

According to the Police spokesman, following the directions of District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, the operations against smugglings of NCP goods were continued across the district.

A team of Darazinda police station led by SDPO Darazinda Circle Sher Ullah Khan along with SHO Din Muhammad Khan checked several vehicles and recovered NCP items including 170 sacks of dry milk, 130 tyres of different sizes 90 sacks of tea and 98 submersible pumps. While, another police team of Mughalkot police station led by SHO Rehmat Ullah Khan recovered NCP items including 11 tyres, three cartons of door-locks, 27 sacks of plastic bags, 25 bundles of cigarettes, five cartons of Shampoo, two cartons of Iranian cream, two cartons of soaps, three sacks of mechanical spare parts, 10 sacks of dry milk and others.

The estimated worth of these recovered items was around Rs 28 millions.

Similarly, Dera Town police team led by SDPO Saddar Circle Muhammad Saleem Baloch along with SHO Faheem Abbas Khan and Incharge Khhutti check post Farhan Dhap checked different vehicles at the check post.

During which, the police team recovered 20 sacks of China Salt, 31 sacks of dry milk and 16 sacks of tea after found them NCP. The estimated worth of these recovered NCP items is Rs 2.6 million.

Later, all the recovered NCP goods were handed over to the customs authorities for further legal action.