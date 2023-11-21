Open Menu

NCP Goods Worth Over Rs 30.6 M Seized In DI Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2023 | 04:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) In continuation of actions against smuggling of non custom paid (NCP) items, the district police have seized goods worth over Rs 5.6 million during checking of several vehicles here in different areas.

According to the Police spokesman, following the directions of District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, the operations against smuggling of NCP goods were continued across the district.

A team of Gomal University Police station led by SDPO Paroa Circle Sardar Alamgir Khan along with SHO Kazim Hussain checked several vehicles at a blockade and recovered NCP items including 96 sacks of Iranian plastic bags, 15 sacks tea powder, nine sacks of dry milk, 21 sacks of Chinese salt, eight cartons of almonds, three water pumps, two cartons Cashew, seven cartons cigarette and three cartons of Toothpaste.

The estimated worth of these recovered items was around Rs 3.8 millions.

Similarly, Mughalkot police team led by SDPO Darazinda Circle Sher Ullah Khan along with SHO Rehmat Ullah Khan checked various vehicles and recovered 52 sacks of China Salt, five rolls of cloth, seven bundles of tyres, one sack Jam, two sacks of blankets, and 230 pairs of shoes after found them NCP. The estimated worth of these recovered NCP items is Rs 1.8 million.

Later, all the recovered NCP goods were handed over to the customs authorities for further legal action.

