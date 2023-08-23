Open Menu

NCP Heavy Bikes Worth Rs 3 Mln Seized In DI Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2023 | 04:30 PM

NCP heavy bikes worth Rs 3 mln seized in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :The district police on Wednesday impounded two Non-Custom Paid (NCP) heavy bikes worth Rs 3 million in the limits of Daraban Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, a police team supervised by SDPO Kulachi Circle Sagheer Abbas Gilani and led by Daraban Police Station SHO Abdul Ghaffar Khan along with Daraban Check post-Incharge Ikram Ullah foiled a bid of smuggling and recovered two NCP heavy bikes.

The heavy bikes, bearing numbers BAK-028 and KBU-555 worth around Rs 3 million, were being smuggled to Dera Ismail Khan from Darazinda area.

Later, the police handed over the recovered NCP heavy bikes to the customs authorities.

