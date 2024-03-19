Open Menu

NCP Items, Illegal Fuel Seized In Dera Ismail Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2024 | 03:40 PM

NCP items, illegal fuel seized in Dera Ismail Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) The district administration along with local police had recovered non-custom paid (NCP) items and illegal fuel worth Rs 5.3 million during crackdown launched against illegal fuel agencies and smuggling.

According to a police spokesman, the crackdown against illegal fuel agencies and smuggling of NCP items was underway across the district.

He said that district administration and police recovered petrol worth Rs 1.6 million from various agencies and dealers during different actions taken against the fuel smugglers across the district.

Similarly, the NCP items worth Rs 3.7 million were also recovered during different operations which were later handed over to custom authorities.

APP/akt/

Related Topics

Petrol Police From Million

Recent Stories

Shadab Khan honors mother, wife with PSL 9 medal, ..

Shadab Khan honors mother, wife with PSL 9 medal, award

2 hours ago
 US urges Taliban to stop terrorist attacks on Paki ..

US urges Taliban to stop terrorist attacks on Pakistan from Afghan Soil

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London

Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London

3 hours ago
 New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid K ..

New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid Khaqan Abbasi

3 hours ago
 Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity ..

Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity with Palestinians

4 hours ago
 vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography wi ..

Vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography with the Premium and Elegant V30 ..

4 hours ago
Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the intro ..

Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the introduction of upto 20W MagCharge ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024

7 hours ago
 'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif

'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif

16 hours ago
 14 bodies found in Haiti capital suburb amid gang ..

14 bodies found in Haiti capital suburb amid gang violence

16 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announce ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announces metro bus projects in three ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan