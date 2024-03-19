NCP items, illegal fuel seized in Dera Ismail Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) The district administration along with local police had recovered non-custom paid (NCP) items and illegal fuel worth Rs 5.3 million during crackdown launched against illegal fuel agencies and smuggling.

According to a police spokesman, the crackdown against illegal fuel agencies and smuggling of NCP items was underway across the district.

He said that district administration and police recovered petrol worth Rs 1.6 million from various agencies and dealers during different actions taken against the fuel smugglers across the district.

Similarly, the NCP items worth Rs 3.7 million were also recovered during different operations which were later handed over to custom authorities.

APP/akt/