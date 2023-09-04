NCP items worth milliond seized

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :The police on Monday claimed to have seized Non Custom Paid (NCP) items worth million of rupees here at a check post in the limits of Daraban police station.

According to Police spokesman, a police team supervised by SDPO Daraban Malik Anees ul Hasan along with SHO Abdul Ghaffar foiled a bid of smuggling NCP items worth millions of rupees.

The police team stopped three Containers bearing registration numbers (K-0004, TLR-604, Z-2136) and a Truck bearing registration number (FA-2044) for checking.

NCP items worth million of rupees including crockery, clothes and others were recovered.

Later, the police handed over all the four vehicles loaded with NCP items to the customs authorities.