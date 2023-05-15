UrduPoint.com

NCP Items Worth Millions Of Rupees Seized In Dera

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2023 | 08:24 PM

NCP items worth millions of rupees seized in Dera

The Dera police have seized non custom paid (NCP) items worth millions of rupees here in the limits of Mughalkot police station

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :The Dera police have seized non custom paid (NCP) items worth millions of rupees here in the limits of Mughalkot police station.

According to Police spokesman, a team of Mughalkot Police station led by SDPO Darazinda circle Inam Ullah Khan Gandapur recovered NCP items worth millions of rupees from three vehicles.

The police team stopped a car bearing registration number (CAF-1488) coming from Quetta. During the checking of the vehicle, the police found NPC items including 60 sacks of plastic, 10 sacks of Dry-Milk, five roles of Iranian Cloth in large size.

In the second action, the police team stopped another vehicle bearing registration number (LWM-0984) for checking.

During the checking, the police found 10 Submersible pumps and 13 sacks of plastic bags.

Similarly, during the checking of third vehicle bearing registration number (LES-8637), the police recovered 41 cartons of Iranian colour, 15 canes of Iranian colour, 53 sacks of Chinese salt, 10 cartons of pots, 14 small size tyres and 10 big size tyres.

Later, the police handed over the recovered non-custom paid items to the customs authorities.

