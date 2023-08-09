Open Menu

NCP Items Worth Millions Of Rupees Seized In Dera

Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2023 | 04:10 PM

NCP items worth millions of rupees seized in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :The Dera police have seized non-custom paid (NCP) items worth millions of rupees here in different actions taken in the limits of Mughalkot police station.

According to Police spokesman, a team of Mughalkot police station supervised by SDPO Darazinda Inam Ullah Khan Gandapur along with SHO Din Muhammad foiled a bid of smuggling NCP items worth millions of rupees.

The police team, during the blockade, stopped a car bearing registration number (LES-8637) coming from Zhob for checking.

The police recovered NCP items including nine cartons of mobile phones containing total 360 mobiles, 15 sacks of Chinese Salt, nine sacks of Iranian plastic bags, 15 cartons of foreigner Shampoo, five cartons of foreigner Cigarettes, Seven sacks of foreigner CTCP/PLAT and 70 cartons of foreigner crockery.

Similarly, 50 non-custom paid tyres were recovered from a truck bearing number (TKA-175).

Later, the police handed over all the recovered NCP items to the customs authorities.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mobile China Car Zhob All From Million

Recent Stories

UAE President receives Emirati photographer Noura ..

UAE President receives Emirati photographer Noura Al-Neyadi

10 minutes ago
 Babar Azam's devotion to payer wins hearts

Babar Azam's devotion to payer wins hearts

55 minutes ago
 Govt enhanced budget of Higher Education Commissio ..

Govt enhanced budget of Higher Education Commission: Ahsan

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan's plea in IHC seeking his transfer from ..

Imran Khan's plea in IHC seeking his transfer from Attock to Adiala jail adjourn ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracts 69 emerg ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracts 69 emerging technology companies to th ..

3 hours ago
 Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwa ..

Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwana

4 hours ago
FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhan ..

FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhana case

4 hours ago
 Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President ..

Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

8 hours ago
 NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in ..

NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in coming days

15 hours ago
 UAE President receives US National Security Adviso ..

UAE President receives US National Security Advisor

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan