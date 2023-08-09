NCP items worth millions of rupees seized in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :The Dera police have seized non-custom paid (NCP) items worth millions of rupees here in different actions taken in the limits of Mughalkot police station.

According to Police spokesman, a team of Mughalkot police station supervised by SDPO Darazinda Inam Ullah Khan Gandapur along with SHO Din Muhammad foiled a bid of smuggling NCP items worth millions of rupees.

The police team, during the blockade, stopped a car bearing registration number (LES-8637) coming from Zhob for checking.

The police recovered NCP items including nine cartons of mobile phones containing total 360 mobiles, 15 sacks of Chinese Salt, nine sacks of Iranian plastic bags, 15 cartons of foreigner Shampoo, five cartons of foreigner Cigarettes, Seven sacks of foreigner CTCP/PLAT and 70 cartons of foreigner crockery.

Similarly, 50 non-custom paid tyres were recovered from a truck bearing number (TKA-175).

Later, the police handed over all the recovered NCP items to the customs authorities.