NCP items worth millions of rupees torched in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :The Dera police on Wednesday claimed to have seized non-custom paid (NCP) items worth millions of rupees here in actions taken in different areas of the district.

According to a Police spokesman, a team of Dera Town police station supervised by SDPO Saddar Muhammad Saleem Baloch along with SHO Faheem Abbas foiled a bid of smuggling NCP items worth tens of millions of rupees.

The police team stopped a bus bearing number (LES-65) for checking and recovered NCP items including 69 submersible water pumps, 145 plastic bags, 45 cartons of Cigarette paper, 53 cartons of Shampoo, 25 cartons of Donut cake, 90 cartons of Nagan Jumbo cream, 50 cartons of Hair Colour, 25 cartons of Toffee, 17 cartons of Cake, 44 cartons of Rizvi Khmer, Six cartons of high-quality Cloth.

Similarly, a team from Daraban police station led by SDPO Kulachi Circle Sagheer Abbas Gilani along with SHO Abdul Ghaffar Khan foiled a smuggling attempt as it stopped a bus bearing number (LAS-85) and recovered NCP items worth around Rs 1.

5 million. The recovered items included 71 sacks of Irani plastic bags, 60 invertors, 25 cartons of Tomato Ketchup, and 44 cartons of chocolates were exported as per the orders of the senior officers of the Customs Department and handed over to Dera.

Meanwhile, a team from Mughalkot police station led by SDPO Darazinda Circle along with SHO Din Muhammad, during the blockade, stopped a bus bearing number (LES-6886) for checking. During the checking, the police team recovered various kinds of NCP goods including 30 cartons of Iranian pots and 70 bundles of Iranian netted cloth.

Later, the police handed over all the recovered NCP items to the customs authorities.