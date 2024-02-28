Open Menu

NCP Items Worth Over Rs 11 Mln Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2024 | 03:00 PM

NCP items worth over Rs 11 mln seized

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) In continuation of operations against smuggling of non custom paid (NCP) items, the district police Wednesday recovered NCP diesel and other items worth Rs 11 million during different action.

According to police spokesman, a team of Yarik police led by SDPO Saddar Circle Muhammad Saleem Baloch along with SHO Khubab Wali Baloch, during patrolling, stopped a bus bearing registration number (BSA-773) for checking and recovered NCP items including 90 sacks of Iranian plastic bags, 90 sacks of dry milk, 120 cartons of Toffee, 15 sacks and 10 cartons of chocolate, four cartons of dish wash liquid, 10 sewing machines, 20 inverters, 75 laptops and 15 cartons of blades.

The estimated worth of the recovered NCP items is around Rs 10 millions.

Meanwhile, a team of Kulachi police station led by SDPO Kulachi Circle Sagheer Abbas Gilani along with SHO Yousaf Khan recovered 3600 liters of Iranian diesel from secret cavities of a truck bearing registration number (E-2058).

The police also arrested accused Ikram Ullah son of Dorana, a resident of Lakki Marwat and took the truck into custody.

The estimated worth of the recovered diesel is around Rs One million.

APP/akt

