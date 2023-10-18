NCP items worth over Rs. 6.6 million siezed

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) The district police have foiled a smuggling attempt and seized non-custom paid (NCP) items worth over Rs 6.6 million during the checking of several vehicles here in the limits of Daraban and Mughalkot Police station.

According to the police spokesman, a police team of Mughalkot Police station led by SDPO Darazanda circle Sherullah Khan along with SHO Rehmatullah Khan and in-charge Mughalkot check post HC Muhammad Ejaz inspected various vehicles.

During checking, police recovered non-customs paid goods from various vehicles including 100 submersible pumps, 20 Sack of dry Fruits, 02 bundle tyres, 10 cartons shoes, 03 cartons Shampoo, 02 Cartons Spare Parts, 02 sacks dry milk, 04 sacks China salt, 02 Cartons clutch plates, 01 Cartons mobile battery, 01 Inverter, 01 cartons cigarette.

The value of the recovered non-customs paid goods is estimated to be around Rs. 5 million.

Meanwhile, Daraban Police Station led by SDPO Daraban Circle Malik Anees Al Hasan along with SHO Attaullah Khan and in-charge Daraban Check Post HC Muhammad Rizwan during checking of different vehicles recovered NCP items including 2484 packets of chocolates of different types, 11 sacks of dry milk, 04 sacks of Irani shopper, 09 cartons toffee, 42 cartons cream, 30 boxes of chocolates, 58 packets of Iranian toffee, 02 pieces of jeep gear and 02 cartons of cigarettes. The value of the NCP goods estimated at RS 1.6 million.

Police later handed over the NCP items to the customs authorities for further legal action.