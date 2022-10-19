NCP vehicles registration exemption in FATA, PATA will end by June 2023: Chairman FBR

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Asim Ahmed on Wednesday informed the Public Account Committee (PAC) that the special law pertaining to non custom paid vehicles in FATA, PATA areas will end by June 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Asim Ahmed on Wednesday informed the Public Account Committee (PAC) that the special law pertaining to non custom paid vehicles in FATA, PATA areas will end by June 2023.

He informed the committee that under the law 1,21,193 vehicles were registered in FATA, PATA areas and those vehicles are called NCP registered vehicles which are only allowed to be driven in the limits of prescribed areas.

He said the fate of those vehicles would be decided after the exemption is finished and the government would earn Rs. 38 billion from the registration of those vehicles.

He clarified that only cars which are already registered as NCP cars will be regularized however the vehicles without registration would be confiscated and later would be auctioned at the rate of market value and the collected money would be deposited in the federal consolidated funds.

He said the custom intelligence in last year confiscated 14,113 Non Custom Paid (NCP) vehicles and released after the payment of custom along with fine however vehicles without chassis number were confiscated and later auctioned in a transparent manner with advertisement on FBR's website.

Member committee Tariq Cheema requested the chairman PAC to ask the government to announce another amnesty scheme for registration of NCP cars which not just help to collect more than 1 billion Dollar but also be helpful to curb the criminal activities in which such NCP vehicles are used.

Earlier, the committee decided to write a letter to the Cabinet, establishment and finance ministry to appoint internal auditors in all ministries and their attached departments and divisions for their internal audit.

The committee also directed to share the internal audit report with the auditor general of Pakistan as well as the Public Accounts Committee.

The committee also expressed displeasure on Chairman FBR for not holding Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) regularly.

He deferred the examination of audit report pertaining to the FBR with directions to hold proper DAC.