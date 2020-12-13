NCPC educates 275 children in two years

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :National Child Protection Center(NCPC) has educated 275 children during years 2019 -2020 providing them a chance to create better life for themselves.

According to an official data released by NCPC on Sunday, in 2 years 67 children were reunified.

Non-formal learning was provided 285 children while 23 children received education through main stream schools in 2019-20 by NCPC.