NCPC, EPA jointly launch urban settlement programme amid COVID-19 pandemic

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :National Cleaner Production Center (NCPC) in collaboration with UN-Habitat, Ministry of Climate Change (MOCC) are launching a project of Pakistan COVID-19 Urban Slums Response Programme (PCUSRP) in Dhok Hassu and Dhok Mangtal to cope with the risk of COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

The Pillars of the Programme included mass awareness and advocacy/behavioural change and communication, COVID -19 Healthcare Preventive Measures, Creation of Income Generating Opportunities, Skill Enhancement and Training, a press release said.

The other stakeholders collaborating for the project were Sheher Saaz, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), AHKMT, EPA Rawalpindi and UET Taxila.

NCPC would provide masks, sanitizers and waste bins for the local residents of the area.

The waste segregated bins would be installed at six different places to collect the used masks and gloves in help to fight the challenge of waste management.

NCPC and EPA Rawalpindi was already playing a pivotal role to fight with the deadly pandemic by distributing masks and sanitizers in hospitals, housing colonies, oil and gas sector, traffic wardens and community etc.

"Hand washing facilities will be installed for the symbol of hygiene in order to protect from COVID-19. In order to ease the economic constraints of the residents of the area, income generation opportunities will be created for women of the area by the stitching of masks which will be upgraded to the making of safety suits in the next phase," it added.