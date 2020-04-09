NCPC, EPD distribute maks, sanitizer in hospitals, traffic wardens

National Cleaner Production Center (NCPC) Foundation and Environmental Protection Department Punjab (EPD) has distributed safety masks and hand sanitizer in hospitals, housing societies and among traffic police wardens of Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :National Cleaner Production Center (NCPC) Foundation and Environmental Protection Department Punjab (EPD) has distributed safety masks and hand sanitizer in hospitals, housing societies and among traffic police wardens of Rawalpindi.

Coordinator NCPC Irshad Ramay has emphasized the citizens to cooperate with the government in it's efforts to beat COVID-19, a press release said.

He went on to mention that understanding the responsibility, NCPC in collaboration with EPD Rawalpindi has played a pivotal role to fight with the deadly pandemic by distributing masks and sanitizers in hospitals, housing colonies, oil and gas sector, traffic wardens and community etc.