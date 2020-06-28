UrduPoint.com
NCPC Facilitates 1492 Children With Education During 5 Years

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 seconds ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 03:20 PM

NCPC facilitates 1492 children with education during 5 years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :National Child Protection Center (NCPC) has so far facilitated education to 1492 children during past 5 years (2015 -2020).

According to an official data released by NCPC on Sunday, in 5 years 416 children were reunified and 483 children had been provided non-formal education facilities.

According to data in 2015, around 300 children had been reunified in 2016, 21 children in 2017,  07 in 2018,  21 in 2019 and 48 children were facilitated in 2020.

As data shows that in 2015 , 191  children have been imparted non formal education in 2016, 150 in  2017, 60  children have been facilitated  in 2018, and 79 children were provided non formal education in  2019, 125 children  in  2020 were facilitated by NCPC.

As in 2015, 88  children were facilitated in mainstreaming in 2016, 39  children were facilitated by NCPC and in 2017, 13  children were facilitated children in  2018-20, 23  children were facilitated.

