NCPC facilitates 163 children during last two years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :National Child Protection Center (NCPC) has provided non formal education to total 163 children during last two years.

According to NCPC, a total of 103 children was reunified to their families and provided non formal education to some 60 children during the same period.

In 2020 a total of 108 children was facilitated out of which 60 were provided non formal education and 48 was reunified with their families. In 2021, a total of 55 children was reunified with their families by NCPC so far.