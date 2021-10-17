NCPC facilitates 163 children during last two years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :National Child Protection Center (NCPC) has provided non formal education to a total 163 children during last two years.

According to NCPC spokesman, a total of 103 children were reunified with their families and provided non formal education to some 60 children during the same period.

In 2020 a total of 108 children were facilitated out of which 60 were provided non formal education and 48 were reunified with their families.

In 2021, a total of 55 children were reunified with their families by NCPC so far.