UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NCPC Holds Awareness Session On World Environment Day

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 01:12 AM

NCPC holds awareness session on World Environment Day

National Cleaner Production Center (NCPC) in collaboration with AHKMT, Aman Foundation EPA Rawalpindi, MOCC and UN Habitat organized an awareness session in relevance to World Environment Day and COVID-19 at Dhok Hassu and Mangtal, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :National Cleaner Production Center (NCPC) in collaboration with AHKMT, Aman Foundation EPA Rawalpindi, MOCC and UN Habitat organized an awareness session in relevance to World Environment Day and COVID-19 at Dhok Hassu and Mangtal, Rawalpindi.

This year, the theme of World Environment Day declared by UN was - Biodiversity - a concern that is both urgent and existential.

The theme was proclaimed to focus on the interdependence and significant link between humans and biodiversity to address recent events like wildfires and an spread of fatal pandemic, COVID-19.

Biodiversity is the foundation that supports all life on land and below water. It affects every aspect of human health, providing clean air and water, nutritious foods, scientific understanding and medicine sources, natural disease resistance and climate change mitigation.

Changing or removing one element of this web affects the entire life system and can produce negative consequences.

Irshad Ramay (Coordinator NCPC) and Sumaira Gul (AHKMT) distributed cloth bags, first aid boxes, masks, gloves, sanitizers and bird water bowls in the community by following the precautions for COVID-19.

Ramay requested the citizens of Pakistan to act responsibly and play their role in their capacities to deal with the pandemic as well as for the betterment of environment.

He added that keeping nature and species diversity intact could save us from many calamities. He added that the biggest challenge is still that people are not aware of the situation in rural areas.

Related Topics

Pakistan World United Nations Water Rawalpindi All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah government employees get tested for COVID- ..

31 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Bayyah chairs Dissertation Doctoral t ..

46 minutes ago

Mobile women, children&#039;s health clinic launch ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority partners with Derq t ..

2 hours ago

Residency law violators permitted to leave UAE wit ..

2 hours ago

Air Arabia announces new repatriation flights to E ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.