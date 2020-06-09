NCPC holds awareness session on World Environment Day

National Cleaner Production Center (NCPC) in collaboration with AHKMT, Aman Foundation EPA Rawalpindi, MOCC and UN Habitat organized an awareness session in relevance to World Environment Day and COVID-19 at Dhok Hassu and Mangtal, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :National Cleaner Production Center (NCPC) in collaboration with AHKMT, Aman Foundation EPA Rawalpindi, MOCC and UN Habitat organized an awareness session in relevance to World Environment Day and COVID-19 at Dhok Hassu and Mangtal, Rawalpindi.

This year, the theme of World Environment Day declared by UN was - Biodiversity - a concern that is both urgent and existential.

The theme was proclaimed to focus on the interdependence and significant link between humans and biodiversity to address recent events like wildfires and an spread of fatal pandemic, COVID-19.

Biodiversity is the foundation that supports all life on land and below water. It affects every aspect of human health, providing clean air and water, nutritious foods, scientific understanding and medicine sources, natural disease resistance and climate change mitigation.

Changing or removing one element of this web affects the entire life system and can produce negative consequences.

Irshad Ramay (Coordinator NCPC) and Sumaira Gul (AHKMT) distributed cloth bags, first aid boxes, masks, gloves, sanitizers and bird water bowls in the community by following the precautions for COVID-19.

Ramay requested the citizens of Pakistan to act responsibly and play their role in their capacities to deal with the pandemic as well as for the betterment of environment.

He added that keeping nature and species diversity intact could save us from many calamities. He added that the biggest challenge is still that people are not aware of the situation in rural areas.