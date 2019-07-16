NCPC holds free eye camp for street children

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :National Child Protection Centre (NCPC) in collaboration with Pakistan Institute for Rehabilitation Centre of ISRA University Tuesday organized free eye camp for street children.

Around 78 children enrolled in non formal section of NCPC were examined at the camp and 15 were given free eye sight glasses after identifying with low vision, said a press release issued here.

The children were belonged to the needy families residing in Kachi Abadies of Sector I-9 and I-10, Islamabad.

The Centre, along with other activities of child protection, was also providing pick and drop services to the street children for Non-Formal education on daily basis and further mainstreaming in government / non government educational institutions.