NCPC reunified 1,364 children in three-year

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :National Child Protection Center (NCPC) has reunified 1,364 children in last three years as the ministry of Human Rights has made significant progress in protecting child Rights in the country.

According to a document issued by Ministry of Human Rights here on Thursday, in last four years, 623 children had been provided non- formal education and 171 had been imparted formal education.

In 2015, around 300 children had been reunified as comparing to 21 children in 2016, and 7 children were unified in 2017 , 21 in 2018 , 19 in 2019 and 48 children were facilitated in 2020.

Data shown that in 2015 , 191 children had been imparted non formal education in 2016, 150 in 2017, 60 children had been facilitated and in 2018, 79 children were provided non formal education. In the year 2019, 125 children and 60 children were facilitated in the year 2020 by NCPC.

In 2015, 88 children were facilitated in mainstreaming,in 2016, 39 children were facilitated by NCPC and in 2017, 13 werein 2018, in 2019, 23 and 23 children also were facilitated in 2020.