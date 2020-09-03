UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NCPC Reunified 1,364 Children In Three-year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 04:57 PM

NCPC reunified 1,364 children in three-year

National Child Protection Center (NCPC) has reunified 1,364 children in last three years as the ministry of Human Rights has made significant progress in protecting child Rights in the country

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :National Child Protection Center (NCPC) has reunified 1,364 children in last three years as the ministry of Human Rights has made significant progress in protecting child Rights in the country.

According to a document issued by Ministry of Human Rights here on Thursday, in last four years, 623 children had been provided non- formal education and 171 had been imparted formal education.

In 2015, around 300 children had been reunified as comparing to 21 children in 2016, and 7 children were unified in 2017 , 21 in 2018 , 19 in 2019 and 48 children were facilitated in 2020.

Data shown that in 2015 , 191 children had been imparted non formal education in 2016, 150 in 2017, 60 children had been facilitated and in 2018, 79 children were provided non formal education. In the year 2019, 125 children and 60 children were facilitated in the year 2020 by NCPC.

In 2015, 88 children were facilitated in mainstreaming,in 2016, 39 children were facilitated by NCPC and in 2017, 13 werein 2018, in 2019, 23 and 23 children also were facilitated in 2020.

Related Topics

Education Progress 2017 2016 2015 2018 2019 2020

Recent Stories

IHC orders federal govt to give another chance to ..

9 minutes ago

68,525 bikers without helmet fined during the year ..

3 minutes ago

EU Says It Is in Russian Interests to Investigate ..

3 minutes ago

SU retained its ranking in Time Higher Education w ..

3 minutes ago

AC Cantt visits different areas to check performan ..

7 minutes ago

SEWA launches a cooling truck for relief of worker ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.