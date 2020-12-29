NCPC reunifies 1,364 children in 3 years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :National Child Protection Center (NCPC) has reunified 1,364 children in three years period from 2015 to 2018 as the Ministry of Human Rights( MoHR) has made significant progress in protecting child rights in the country.

According to document issued by MoHR, Zainab Alert, Recovery and Response Bill, Ban on Child Labour in ICT had already been enacted to protect the rights of children during the year 2020.

NCPC has facilitated education to 1492 children during five years from 2015 -2020.

According to its data, in five years 416 children were reunified and 483 children had been provided non-formal education facilitates.

According to data in 2015, around 300 children had been reunified, in 2016, 21 children, in 2017, 07, in 2018 21, in 2019 , 19 child were facilitated and 48 children were facilitated in 2020.

As data shows that in 2015, 191 children have been imparted non-formal education, in 2016,150, in 2017, 60 children have been facilitated and in 2018, 79 children were provided non-formal education, in 2019, 125 children and 60 children in 2020 were facilitated by NCPC.

As in 2015 ,88 children were facilitate in mainstreaming, in 2016 ,39 children were facilitate by NCPC and in 2017, 13 were children, in 2018 children, in 2019, 23 and 23 children in 2020 were facilitated.