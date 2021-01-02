UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NCPC Reunifies 1,364 Children In 3 Years

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 04:20 PM

NCPC reunifies 1,364 children in 3 years

National Child Protection Center (NCPC) has reunified 1,364 children in three years from 2015 to 2018 as the Ministry of Human Rights( MoHR) has made significant progress in protecting child rights in the country

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :National Child Protection Center (NCPC) has reunified 1,364 children in three years from 2015 to 2018 as the Ministry of Human Rights( MoHR) has made significant progress in protecting child rights in the country.

According to document issued by MoHR, Zainab Alert, Recovery and Response Bill, Ban on Child Labour in ICT had already been enacted to protect the rights of children during the year 2020.

NCPC has imparted education to 1492 children during five years from 2015 -2020.

According to its data, in five years 416 children were reunified and 483 children had been provided non-formal education facilitates.

According to data in 2015, around 300 children had been reunified, in 2016, 21 children, in 2017, 07, in 2018 21, in 2019 , 19 child were facilitated and 48 children were facilitated in 2020.

The data showed that in 2015, 191 children have been imparted non-formal education, in 2016,150, in 2017, 60 children have been facilitated and in 2018, 79 children were provided non-formal education, in 2019, 125 children and 60 children in 2020 were facilitated by NCPC.

As in 2015 ,88 children were facilitate in mainstreaming, in 2016 ,39 children were facilitate by NCPC and in 2017, 13 were children, in 2018 children, in 2019, 23 and 23 children in 2020 were facilitated.

\778

Related Topics

Education Alert Progress 2017 2016 2015 2018 2019 2020 From Labour

Recent Stories

Rangers seizes huge quantity of NCP items

1 minute ago

UBG claims election result of FPCCI top slot rigge ..

1 minute ago

Tokyo calls for state of emergency over virus thir ..

1 minute ago

Kyrgyzstan's Special Services Prevent Terrorist At ..

1 minute ago

Tourism help promote positive image of Balochistan ..

9 minutes ago

Five more corona patients die in Faisalabad

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.