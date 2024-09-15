NCRC appoints Sarwat Gilani as Brand Ambassador to Champion Child Rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) The National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) has announced the appointment of renowned actress, social activist, and dedicated mother, Sarwat Gilani, as its Brand Ambassador.

Sarwat Gilani, recognized for her commitment to child rights and advocacy for social justice, will collaborate with NCRC to raise awareness and drive meaningful action toward the protection and promotion of child rights across Pakistan, said a news release.

Sarwat Gilani known for her versatile acting skills has graced Pakistani screens for almost two decades working in numerous television plays, web series and feature films. As an activist Sarwat advocates Women’s Rights, Law Awareness and has spoken against child abuse on various platforms globally. She is an Ambassador for Special Olympics Pakistan & Indus Hospital health network and Search for Justice to name a few.

At an event held in Islamabad, the NCRC formally welcomed Sarwat Gilani into her new role, highlighting the alignment of her personal values with the Commission's mission to safeguard every child’s rights.

Speaking at the event, the NCRC Chairperson Ayesha Raza Farooq said: "We are honored to have Sarwat Gilani join the NCRC family. Her commitment to advocating for the rights of children has inspired millions, and her influence will undoubtedly bring much-needed attention to the critical issues facing Pakistan’s children. With Sarwat as our Brand Ambassador, we aim to broaden our reach, foster greater public engagement, and create a more child-friendly society.”

Sarwat Gilani has been a prominent advocate for social justice, consistently using her agency to speak out on issues affecting women and children. As a mother of three, she understands the challenges children face and is deeply committed to using her influence to ensure their rights are upheld.

Sarwat Gilani expressed her gratitude and commitment, stating:

"I am truly honored to take on this role with NCRC. The rights of children should be at the center of our national discourse, and I believe that through this partnership, we can bring lasting change. Every child deserves to live in a safe and nurturing environment, free from abuse, exploitation, and neglect. I look forward to working with NCRC to raise awareness about the vital importance of protecting our children.”

Children from the Pakistan Girls Guide Association had the opportunity to interact directly with Sarwat Gilani.

The girl guides openly shared their concerns, recommendations, and expectations from the newly appointed Brand Ambassador, shedding light on the critical child rights issues they face in their communities. Their voices echoed the urgency of addressing pressing challenges such as child abuse, lack of access to education, child labor, malnutrition, street children, child marriage and issues being faced by minority children.

These young advocates expressed the need for safe spaces for children, better enforcement of laws against child labor and abuse, and enhanced efforts to ensure that every child in Pakistan has the opportunity to pursue an education, free from fear and discrimination. They also stressed the importance of engaging more children in decision-making processes that affect their lives, highlighting their expectation that Sarwat Gilani would be a strong advocate for their concerns in her new role.

Sarwat Gilani, in response, praised the courage and determination of the children, reassuring them of her commitment to raising their voices at every platform. "Listening to these brave young girls today was a powerful reminder that the future of our nation lies in the hands of children who are aware, vocal, and determined to create a better world. I am here to ensure that their concerns are heard and acted upon," said Sarwat.

"We are committed to ensuring that children's voices are central to our work. The insights shared by the members of Pakistan Girls Guide today will undoubtedly inform our strategies going forward," said the Chairperson.

Sarwat Gilani expressed her gratitude for the appointment, stating:

"It is both an honor and a responsibility to serve as NCRC’s Brand Ambassador. These children’s stories, their concerns, and their recommendations are at the heart of what we must address as a society. Every child deserves to grow up safe, educated, and empowered, and I will work tirelessly to ensure that these voices are amplified across the country."

Towards the end of the event, the Chairperson NCRC emphasized that the Commission cannot achieve its mission alone and that public-private partnerships, community engagement, and media outreach are essential to driving change.

"Our partnership with Sarwat Gilani marks a new chapter in NCRC's journey. Together, we aim to amplify our message, engage stakeholders at all levels, and ensure that child rights remain a national priority," said Ayesha Raza Farooq, Chairperson, NCRC.