UrduPoint.com

NCRC Believes To Protect Basic Human Rights In A Progressive Country: Chairperson NCRC

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 01:30 PM

NCRC believes to protect basic human rights in a progressive country: Chairperson NCRC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights, said Chairperson National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC), Afshan Tehseen Bajwa here on Friday.

In her message regarding International Human Rights Day being observed today across the world including Pakistan, she said the NCRC believes on ensuring and protecting basic human rights which were not only morally incumbent on all of us, but also guarantee an equitable and progressive country.

"We need to enable children and the youth in recognizing their rights and build their confidence so that they can grow up to be leaders who are champions of human rights", she said. She said, "The NCRC is reaffirming its commitment to deliver the inalienable child rights to all the children under the age of 18. It is the role of the government, relevant authorities, and the society at large to prioritize human rights and child rights in the national development agenda so that we can prosper as a country. As a Commission, we vow to strengthen intra-provincial efforts and deliver our mandate as given to us by the National Commission on the Rights of Child Act, 2017. Let us remember: child rights are human rights." Keeping in mind the recent Sialkot tragedy, the Commission calls upon the State, government, law enforcing agencies, civil societies, and all segments of the country to come together to ensure that people have access to their basic human rights with dignity and respect.

It is only when people have full rights that the society is steered towards positivity, peace, tolerance, interfaith harmony, non-discrimination and justice, she added.

She said, the NCRC has been instrumental in advancing human rights since its inception through proposing nationwide and provincial policy recommendations, engagement with parliamentarians, and awareness raising. Thus far, the Commission has followed-up on 109+ child rights violations, and issues ranging from street children, early childhood marriage, children in care institutes and forced conversion.On International Human Rights Day, the Commission recommends that there is a need for strong policy frameworks, service delivery mechanisms, increased access to law and justice, and improved budget allocation across human development initiatives. The NCRC asks the Government, partners, parliamentarians, parents, caregivers, teachers, and all the relevant stakeholders to recommit themselves to serve and deliver basic human dignity extending to all children in Pakistan, she further added.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Budget Marriage Sialkot 2017 All From Government

Recent Stories

PNCA starts Guitar classes today

PNCA starts Guitar classes today

8 minutes ago
 DHA&#039;s Nabadat initiative wins the Mohammed Bi ..

DHA&#039;s Nabadat initiative wins the Mohammed Bin Fahd Foundation Internationa ..

30 minutes ago
 Stocks dip in Asia ahead of US inflation figures o ..

Stocks dip in Asia ahead of US inflation figures on 10th Dec, 2021

8 minutes ago
 Karachi Green Line Service to accommodate 135,000 ..

Karachi Green Line Service to accommodate 135,000 passengers daily: Farrukh

31 minutes ago
 US Secretary of State Discusses Iran, Middle East ..

US Secretary of State Discusses Iran, Middle East With Israeli Defense Minister

31 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 87275 cusecs water

IRSA releases 87275 cusecs water

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.