NCRC believes to protect basic human rights in a progressive country: Chairperson NCRC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights, said Chairperson National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC), Afshan Tehseen Bajwa here on Friday.

In her message regarding International Human Rights Day being observed today across the world including Pakistan, she said the NCRC believes on ensuring and protecting basic human rights which were not only morally incumbent on all of us, but also guarantee an equitable and progressive country.

"We need to enable children and the youth in recognizing their rights and build their confidence so that they can grow up to be leaders who are champions of human rights", she said. She said, "The NCRC is reaffirming its commitment to deliver the inalienable child rights to all the children under the age of 18. It is the role of the government, relevant authorities, and the society at large to prioritize human rights and child rights in the national development agenda so that we can prosper as a country. As a Commission, we vow to strengthen intra-provincial efforts and deliver our mandate as given to us by the National Commission on the Rights of Child Act, 2017. Let us remember: child rights are human rights." Keeping in mind the recent Sialkot tragedy, the Commission calls upon the State, government, law enforcing agencies, civil societies, and all segments of the country to come together to ensure that people have access to their basic human rights with dignity and respect.

It is only when people have full rights that the society is steered towards positivity, peace, tolerance, interfaith harmony, non-discrimination and justice, she added.

She said, the NCRC has been instrumental in advancing human rights since its inception through proposing nationwide and provincial policy recommendations, engagement with parliamentarians, and awareness raising. Thus far, the Commission has followed-up on 109+ child rights violations, and issues ranging from street children, early childhood marriage, children in care institutes and forced conversion.On International Human Rights Day, the Commission recommends that there is a need for strong policy frameworks, service delivery mechanisms, increased access to law and justice, and improved budget allocation across human development initiatives. The NCRC asks the Government, partners, parliamentarians, parents, caregivers, teachers, and all the relevant stakeholders to recommit themselves to serve and deliver basic human dignity extending to all children in Pakistan, she further added.