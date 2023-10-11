NCRC calls for awareness to protect girls' rights

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Member of the National Commission on the Rights of Children, Khalid Naeem Wednesday called upon all departments concerned, including the media, government and private organizations to play their role in making institutional and non-institutional sectors free from child abuse and for protecting girls' rights in society.

On the eve of International Day for girls' rights, Khalid Naeem talking to a ptv news channel stressed raising grass-root level awareness of the issue of girls’ rights.

He emphasised the society for ensuring education, healthcare, equal rights, safety and security for every girl.

He explained the importance of the day that was marked every year on October 11, the International Day of the Girl, United Nations and partners work with girls to amplify their voices and stand up for their rights, adding, it was first celebrated in 2012 as a way to raise awareness about gender inequality and to advocate for girls' rights and empowerment.

The Day focused attention on the need to address the challenges girls face and to promote girls’ empowerment and the fulfillment of their human rights, he highlighted.

The theme of International Day of the Girl 2023 is "Invest in Girls' Rights: Our Leadership, Our Well-being", he further mentioned.

Replying to a question, he said girls have the right to a safe, educated, and healthy life, not only during these critical formative years but also as they mature into women, adding, parents need to be aware to look for the better future of their daughters through education and skills.

To prevent child labour, global organizations like the International Labor Organisation (ILO) and SPARC must work jointly to save girl children from the curse of child abuse and child labour, he added.

He also termed child marriage as a major violence and gross violation of human rights, adding, there is no alternative to prevent child marriages.

“We as a nation cannot progress if our girl child is not safe and not provided equal opportunities in society", he said.

He also called upon human rights organizations to hold orientation sessions for students and impart them capacity-building training to ensure the safeguarding of the fundamental human rights of girls.