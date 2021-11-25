NCRC calls for joint efforts, strict implementation of laws to end violence against women

Social Activist and National Commission on the Rights of Child Chairperson Afshan Tehseen on Thursday called upon all segments of society to join the efforts to end discrimination against women and ensure they are provided adequate protection under the strict implementation of laws

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Social Activist and National Commission on the Rights of Child Chairperson Afshan Tehseen on Thursday called upon all segments of society to join the efforts to end discrimination against women and ensure they are provided adequate protection under the strict implementation of laws.

"Government, media and civil society need to join hands for creating mass awareness and improve the implementation of laws for ending an increasing number of domestic-related violence, she stressed on International Day for the Elimination of violence against women while talking to ptv news channel.

She expressed her deep serious concern over the increasing trend of gender-based violence in society, adding, violence against women is a global phenomenon that needs to be responded to with full force and unity.

She said the increasing trend of gender-based violence in our society is quite alarming and must be dealt with in stern actions as such incidents were increasingly being reported during the time of Covid-19.

"We as a nation need to focus on the real issues and improve the capacity of institutions for the better implementation of laws," she stressed.

International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women is observed every year on 25 November with a goal to increase awareness of the suffering of women worldwide, she said, adding, this day is marked to prevent as well as respond to violence against women and to apprise people about the basic human rights of women and gender equality.

As per a United Nations report, it is estimated that throughout their life, 1 out of every 3 women experiences physical abuse or sexual violence from their intimate relationship or from a non-partner, she mentioned.

She said according to a report during the coronavirus lockdowns, a significant rise in cases of women's vulnerability to violence was also witnessed.

"Orange the World" End Violence Against Women Now" is the theme of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women 2021, she added.

She also stressed the importance of programming and policy-making to support women survivors of violence, adding, there was a dire need for creating awareness and educating men youngsters about gender-based violence and respect for women in society.

She said there is a need for more collaboration between mental health professionals and sociologists working on those issues as healthy women are the cornerstone of healthy societies.