NCRC chairperson calls on Parliamentary Secretary HR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :National Commission on the Rights of Child, Chairperson Afshan Tehseen called on Parliamentary Secretary, Human Rights Lal Chand Malhi here on Thursday and discussed progress of the Commission and its role to address the Child Rights issues in the country.

Keeping in view the violence against children surging in the country, Afshan Tehseen said NCRC has the responsibility to work for the most vulnerable children in our society to protect from harm and all sorts of exploitation. NCRC has legal mandate to work on policy advocacy, awareness raising and strengthening the coordination mechanisms, said a press release.

Lal Chand Malhi while appreciating the efforts of NCRC, expressed his keen interest and particularly talked about the significance of Commission on legislation, related to child protection.

He expressed his willingness to extend complete support to the Commission to fulfill its mandate.