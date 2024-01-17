NCRC Chairperson For Discouraging Practice Of Blaming Rape Victims
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Chairperson of the National Commission on Rights of the Child (NCRC) Aisha Reza Farooq on Wednesday, called for widespread awareness campaigns by engaging political leaders, scholars, religious figures and social media to discourage the blaming practices of rape victims.
Talking to a private news channel, the NCRC chairperson passionately urged the public to rally behind rape survivors for the cause of justice.
Highlighting the key components of the recently established Anti-Rape Crisis Cell (ARCC) in Islamabad, she said it was continuity of Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Act, 2021, which brings survivor support services under one roof, including FIR registration, evidence collection, and a medical examination within six hours.
Aisha Farooq emphasized the importance of collective efforts from stakeholders for effective legislation and policy reforms in that record.
The Cell's mission, she said, extends beyond support, aiming to collect evidence responsibly to ensure convictions in such cases.
She stressed the need to instil confidence in families and individuals to report such incidents, which is crucial for justice to prevail.
The NCRC chairperson outlined the government's ambitious goal of enabling every citizen, especially women, to reclaim public spaces without fear of sexual violence.
Islamabad’s first anti-rape crisis cell (ARCC) was established at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) to provide timely response and expedite justice for victims of sexual violence.
The cell was set up by the ministries of health, law and justice with support from the UK government, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the Legal Aid Society.
