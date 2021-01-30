(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) Chairperson Afshan Tehseen Friday called for protecting children's rights on top priority.

Presiding over the second board meeting of the NCRC, she said this could only be achieved when children would be given priority in the national plan of action through provision of adequate budget and its proper utilization by providing functional and efficient child protection systems at the grass roots level, said a press release.

The agenda was to review the progress made by the commission since its establishment in February 2020. All the five members including two child members were also part of the meeting.

Afshan Tehseen reiterated her resolve to make the commission one of swiftly working bodies in the country.

She emphasized that children of today were the future of tomorrow and a national commitment was necessary to ensure safeguard their rights.

She shared the commission's activities, progress, challenges and way forward.

The commission endorsed the key decisions taken by the NCRC during the quarter.

Minutes of the board meeting held in June 2020 were unanimously approved.

The board members lauded the efforts of the NCRC and its progress on child rights and awareness initiatives.

As a way forward, the chairperson discussed on how different governmental departments and respective national and provincial human rights institutions could join hands to support NCRC in highlighting and resolving the issues of child rights in the country.

The meeting was attended by the ex-officio board members including Muhammad Hassan Mangi, DG(IC), Ministry of Human Rights, Fouzia Massom, Director Operations Sindh Child Protection Authority, Social Welfare Department; Qazi Saleem, Director Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Salman Shah, Director Program NCSW, Ijaz Khan, Deputy Chief Child Protection and Welfare Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Muhammad Arshad, DG Ministry of Human Rights, Marzia, Additional Secretary Social Welfare Department, Balcohistan.

Sara Ahmad, Chairperson of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Punjab also attended the meeting via online link.