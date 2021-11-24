UrduPoint.com

NCRC Chairperson Stresses Cooperation Of Civil Society, Media For Safeguarding Child Rights

National Commission on the Rights of Child Chairperson Afshan Tehseen Wednesday stressed that the civil society and media should cooperate with the government in safeguarding the rights of Pakistani children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :National Commission on the Rights of Child Chairperson Afshan Tehseen Wednesday stressed that the civil society and media should cooperate with the government in safeguarding the rights of Pakistani children.

In an interview with ptv news channel, she said NCRC was actively paying attention on the issues of Child rights and has set up a quick response cell to ensure strict action on complaints of child rights violation across the country.

She said around 40 complaints regarding to child rights violations were entertained by this commission, adding, NCRC was resolving issues related to child rights swiftly and justly.

She further explained that the aim of this commission was to educate, equip and empower children, parents and society about child sexual abuses.

Chairperson added in the function of commission held here that NCRC has advised the Federal and provincial governments to align in laws, policies and programs related to child rights in compliance with constitutional obligations and international commitments.

This commission is empowered to work for the promotion, protection and fulfillment of child rights, she added.

She said with the collaboration of provincial government and PEMRA and UN human right bodies the Commission is reaching out to all stakeholders for initiating a suitable system that can cater to the growing needs of the children in the country.

Replying a question, she said children are the most important asset of any society and need attention at all levels, including in policy making, adding, child rights commission under the parent ministry of human rights was working at the provincial level and extending all its possible support to other provinces.

The NCRC had also announced nominations of members from all provinces including two children aged under 18, she mentioned.

To another question, she emphasized for appointing a child advisor in the country and adequate provision of fund allocation for the improvement of the socio-economic conditions of the children.

