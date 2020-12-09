NCRC Chairperson urges stakeholders to stand up for the rights of Children

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :On the occasion of Human Rights Day to be observed on Thursday (December 10), Chairperson National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) Afshan Tehseen urged all stakeholders to stand up for the rights of children in Pakistan.

She stressed that children's rights cannot be separated from human rights because the children of today will make the Pakistan of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of our country.

Taking care of our children by protecting their dignity and providing them their basic rights is the most important thing for bringing up citizens best prepared to serve the community, she further said in a press release issued here on Wednesday.

On December 10, 1948, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). The UDHR is a milestone document that proclaims the inalienable rights which everyone is entitled to as a human being - regardless of race, colour, religion, gender, language, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights empowers everyone including children. The principles enshrined in the Declaration are as relevant today as they were in 1948.

We can take action in our own daily lives, to uphold the rights that protect us all and thereby promote the kinship of all human beings As a signatory to the UNCRC, Pakistan has made significant progress to safeguard the rights of children and the country has taken practical steps to ensure the safety of her Children. The Convention on the Rights of the Child sets out the rights that must be realized for children to develop to their full potential. The Convention recognizes the fundamental human dignity of all children and the urgency of ensuring their well-being and development. It makes clear the idea that a basic quality of life should be the right of all children, rather than a privilege enjoyed by a few.

Ms. Afshan Tehseen called upon the civil society, media, caregivers, teachers, national and international development partners and the children themselves to play an active role towards raising awareness and promoting the rights of children.

The Chairperson further said that the National Commission on the Rights of Child will continue to monitor and examine the situation closely and stands ready to support all actions that protect and promote the rights of children in Pakistan.