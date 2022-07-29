NCRC for immediate relief, rescue operations in rains, floods hit areas

National Commission on the Child Rights (NCCR) is highly concerned on the recent disaster caused by heavy rains followed by flash floods in the country particularly in Baluchistan and Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :National Commission on the Child Rights (NCCR) is highly concerned on the recent disaster caused by heavy rains followed by flash floods in the country particularly in Baluchistan and Punjab.

This was stated by Chairperson NCRC Afsha Tehseen Bajwa said here on Friday, she said that government should actively respond to disaster and immediately start the relief operation on priority bases to rescue stranded children and women.

She said that the facts and figures shared by media speaks volumes of death casualties, spread of epidemic and internal displacements caused by torrential rains and floods water particularly the children and women badly affected by it.

In case of disasters their is high risk of abuse and exploitation of children and government must ensure their safety and protection in all respects.