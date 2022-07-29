UrduPoint.com

NCRC For Immediate Relief, Rescue Operations In Rains, Floods Hit Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published July 29, 2022 | 06:37 PM

NCRC for immediate relief, rescue operations in rains, floods hit areas

National Commission on the Child Rights (NCCR) is highly concerned on the recent disaster caused by heavy rains followed by flash floods in the country particularly in Baluchistan and Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :National Commission on the Child Rights (NCCR) is highly concerned on the recent disaster caused by heavy rains followed by flash floods in the country particularly in Baluchistan and Punjab.

This was stated by Chairperson NCRC Afsha Tehseen Bajwa said here on Friday, she said that government should actively respond to disaster and immediately start the relief operation on priority bases to rescue stranded children and women.

She said that the facts and figures shared by media speaks volumes of death casualties, spread of epidemic and internal displacements caused by torrential rains and floods water particularly the children and women badly affected by it.

In case of disasters their is high risk of abuse and exploitation of children and government must ensure their safety and protection in all respects.

Related Topics

Punjab Water Women Media All Government Rains

Recent Stories

13 accused including drug dealers arrested

13 accused including drug dealers arrested

2 minutes ago
 Gold price decline by Rs.4,200 to Rs.158,300 per t ..

Gold price decline by Rs.4,200 to Rs.158,300 per tola 29 July 2022

2 minutes ago
 Traders deliberating to shut their businesses for ..

Traders deliberating to shut their businesses for sometime: Motiwala

2 hours ago
 Govt delegation meets ECP, demands announcement of ..

Govt delegation meets ECP, demands announcement of PTI's foreign funding case

2 hours ago
 PCB confirms Imran, Munro as Pakistan Junior Leagu ..

PCB confirms Imran, Munro as Pakistan Junior League team mentors

4 hours ago
 Fuel prices may go up again due to IMF's condition

Fuel prices may go up again due to IMF's condition

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.