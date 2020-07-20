NCRC for launching awareness campaign on impacts of Covid-19 on children

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) members on Monday recommended launching an awareness campaign on "Impacts of COVID-19 on Children in Pakistan".

Speaking in a webinar on impacts of Covid-19 on children, the members (NCRC) said there should be child-friendly policy measures to tackle the situation of pandemic.

Safety advice and planning for those experiencing domestic abuse should be included in the national recommendations on COVID-19.

They asked for concrete legislative measures and policy rules to tackle children issues.

Chairperson (NCRC) Afshan Tahseen said the government should allocate adequate funds in national budget for children's nutrition, vaccination and providing IT equipment for improving socio economic condition of the children.

Discussing the impacts of Covid-19 on children, she emphasised on providing adequate provision of basic facilities.

Dr. Rubina Feroz Bhatti, NCRC Member Punjab recommended that child participation must be ensured in decision-making and implementation of child related affirmative actions.

Members National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) demanded immediate attention toward the alarming situation of children in Pakistan.

They said the impact of COVID-19 on children's survival, well-being, and safety was far-reaching in the country. The lock-downs had not only reduced the expected income of the families but fears about job stability have become a major reason of stress in families which had severed impact on children in particular.