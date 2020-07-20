UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NCRC For Launching Awareness Campaign On Impacts Of Covid-19 On Children

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 09:30 PM

NCRC for launching awareness campaign on impacts of Covid-19 on children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) members on Monday recommended launching an awareness campaign on "Impacts of COVID-19 on Children in Pakistan".

   Speaking in a webinar on impacts of Covid-19 on children, the members (NCRC) said there should be child-friendly policy measures to tackle the situation of pandemic.

Safety advice and planning for those experiencing domestic abuse should be included in the national recommendations on COVID-19.

They asked for concrete legislative measures and policy rules to tackle children issues.

Chairperson (NCRC) Afshan Tahseen said the government should allocate adequate funds in national budget for children's nutrition, vaccination and providing IT equipment for improving socio economic condition of the children.

Discussing the impacts of Covid-19 on children, she emphasised on providing adequate provision of basic facilities.

Dr. Rubina Feroz Bhatti, NCRC Member Punjab recommended that child participation must be ensured in decision-making and implementation of child related affirmative actions.

Members National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) demanded immediate attention toward the alarming situation of children in Pakistan.

They said the impact of COVID-19 on children's survival, well-being, and safety was far-reaching in the country. The lock-downs had not only reduced the expected income of the families but fears about job stability have become a major reason of stress in families which had severed impact on children in particular.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Budget Job Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan resumes anti-polio campaign

23 minutes ago

GI, Law to protect local brands, ensure premium pr ..

15 minutes ago

COVID19 claims 26 lives, infects 546 others: Chief ..

15 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sindh approves setting up of two sp ..

15 minutes ago

Japanese Science Minister congratulates UAE on lau ..

2 hours ago

UK Committee to Publish Report on Alleged Russian ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.