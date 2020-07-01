NCRC for strengthening linkages, coordination mechanism with stakeholders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :National Commission for the Rights of the Child (NCRC) Tuesday organized a meeting to strengthen linkages and coordination mechanism with key stakeholders including parliamentarians, media, Child Rights Movement (CRM), National Commission For Human Rights (NCHR) and NCWD.

NCRC Chairperson Afshan Tehseen welcomed the respected members of the Parliament; Uzma Riaz Jadoon and Jamshad Thomas along with other participants.

On the occasion, Jamshed Thomas expressed his solidarity with the commission while Uzma Riaz Jadoon, speaking of her commitment and support for the cause, said, "I will work for the commission with the spirit of a mother." Furthermore, she shared her prior experience in the domain of child rights.

A detailed presentation was given to the forum highlighting the vision mission and the mandate of the commission. It was followed by a comprehensive discussion and question answer session regarding the effective functioning of the commission and how proper coordination mechanism can enhance its effectiveness to deliver the mandate.

During the meeting, problems concerning child rights particularly the vulnerability and impact of COVID-19 on children were thoroughly discussed.

In addition issues like child abuse, child domestic labor, child marriage, child rights committees and the establishment of child protection centers (Islamabad) became the subject of debate.

In the presence of stakeholders, it was reiterated that without a cohesive plan of collaboration and coordination, the ambitious targets will be difficult to achieve.

With regard to the importance of child rights, the NCRC chairperson emphasized that if we want a bright future for Pakistan, we will have to invest on child development care and protection. "We teach our children to reachsuccess but we do not teach them to deal with failure," she said while concluding the meeting on the note that these children must be raised in such a manner that they could become the productive citizens of Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by members of the commission, Dr Rubina Fareed, Dr Rubina Feroz Bhatti, Dr Jahanzeb Khan, Hashim Kakar, child members Tajdar Hashmi and Faryal Javed, as well as Farhat Fatima, Naveed Satti, Zain ul Abidin, Raffat Shuja, and Abdul Wajid Mughar.