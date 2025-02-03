NCRC Holds Consultation On The Use Of Harmful Substances Among Adolescents
Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The National Commission on the Rights of Child(NCRC) conducted an orientation and awareness consultation of the Child Advisory Panel (CAP) on the use of harmful substances among adolescents, bringing together young voices to discuss the dangers of substance abuse and ways to prevent it.
The Child Advisory Panel (CAP) is a truly inclusive platform, ensuring that children from all backgrounds have a voice in decision-making.
The CAP includes representatives from religious minorities, the transgender community, differently-abled children, and youth from all provinces of Pakistan, fostering diverse perspectives and experiences.
This inclusive representation strengthens the panel'sability to address challenges faced by children across the country and advocate for policies that reflect their needs.
The event began with an ice-breaking activity, introducing all CAP members and fostering a welcoming and interactive environment. This was followed by a discussion on the mandate and functions of the NCRC, ensuring that participants understood the Commission's role in protecting and promoting children's rights in Pakistan.
A key component of the session was the zero-tolerance policy on bullying, reinforcing safe and supportive space for young people to express their thoughts.
The CAP members were also introduced to articles of the Constitution that safeguard child rights and protection, emphasizing the legal framework in place to ensure their well-being.
The consultation then shifted to the core topic of harmful substances, exploring what these substances look like, how they affect adolescents' mental and physical health,and why substance abuse is a growing concern.
Participants engaged in a thought-provoking discussion, sharing their insights on the causes and consequences of harmful substance use.
The CAP members were asked for their recommendations on preventing harmful substance use among adolescents. Their suggestions will contribute to future awareness campaigns and policy initiatives aimed at protecting children and youth from the dangers of substance abuse.
The session concluded with a summary of recommendations and thank-you note to all participants for their active engagement.
The NCRC remains committed to amplifying children's voices and taking actionable steps to safeguard their rights and well-being.
Recent Stories
Special Olympics UAE launches national table tennis development programme for Pe ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Shi Yongxin, praises his efforts in promoting cultur ..
Razan Al Mubarak chairs 112th IUCN Council meeting in Guatemala
DIEZ, Dubai Land Department collaborate to support Proptech sector
Saif bin Zayed attends second day of UAE SWAT Challenge 2025
EU expresses concern over Israeli ban on UNRWA operations
UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group discusses cooperation with Lithuanian parl ..
Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via e-Auction App and We ..
ADJD showcases inmate-crafted heritage at Al Hosn Festival
Sharjah Ruler receives Ambassador of Oman
ICP conducts 270 inspection campaigns against residency violators in January
National Team for Reviewing Impact of Data Centres on Energy Sector holds first ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NCRC holds consultation on the use of harmful substances among adolescents3 minutes ago
-
NIPP organizes special gathering to pay tribute to Bapsi Sidhwa3 minutes ago
-
Annual sports week, featuring Beach Games launches at Gwadar University3 minutes ago
-
Police parade13 minutes ago
-
Mardan police on high alert to protect polio teams13 minutes ago
-
Speeding trailer kills man13 minutes ago
-
LDA continues crackdown on commercial fee defaulters, seals 58 properties13 minutes ago
-
Plan to preserve Multan's historical sites13 minutes ago
-
PM hails gradual reduction in inflation rate as it clocks at lowest in 9-year23 minutes ago
-
HEC Executive Director advocates for digital transformation in academic credentials33 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio campaign launched in Dir Lower to vaccinate 332,570 children33 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti stresses for national unity to combat enemy's organized conspiracy43 minutes ago