NCRC Holds Consultation On The Use Of Harmful Substances Among Adolescents

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2025 | 05:50 PM

NCRC holds consultation on the use of harmful substances among adolescents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The National Commission on the Rights of Child(NCRC) conducted an orientation and awareness consultation of the Child Advisory Panel (CAP) on the use of harmful substances among adolescents, bringing together young voices to discuss the dangers of substance abuse and ways to prevent it.

The Child Advisory Panel (CAP) is a truly inclusive platform, ensuring that children from all backgrounds have a voice in decision-making.

The CAP includes representatives from religious minorities, the transgender community, differently-abled children, and youth from all provinces of Pakistan, fostering diverse perspectives and experiences.

This inclusive representation strengthens the panel'sability to address challenges faced by children across the country and advocate for policies that reflect their needs.

The event began with an ice-breaking activity, introducing all CAP members and fostering a welcoming and interactive environment. This was followed by a discussion on the mandate and functions of the NCRC, ensuring that participants understood the Commission's role in protecting and promoting children's rights in Pakistan.

A key component of the session was the zero-tolerance policy on bullying, reinforcing safe and supportive space for young people to express their thoughts.

The CAP members were also introduced to articles of the Constitution that safeguard child rights and protection, emphasizing the legal framework in place to ensure their well-being.

The consultation then shifted to the core topic of harmful substances, exploring what these substances look like, how they affect adolescents' mental and physical health,and why substance abuse is a growing concern.

Participants engaged in a thought-provoking discussion, sharing their insights on the causes and consequences of harmful substance use.

The CAP members were asked for their recommendations on preventing harmful substance use among adolescents. Their suggestions will contribute to future awareness campaigns and policy initiatives aimed at protecting children and youth from the dangers of substance abuse.

The session concluded with a summary of recommendations and thank-you note to all participants for their active engagement.

The NCRC remains committed to amplifying children's voices and taking actionable steps to safeguard their rights and well-being.

