NCRC holds consultative meeting on children with disabilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) conducted a one-day consultative meeting on promoting and protecting the rights of children with disabilities.

The meeting was attended by more than 30 participants comprising lawyers, child protection experts, representatives of government departments, disability focused civil society organizations and other stakeholders, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairperson NCRC Ms.Tehseen Bajwa highlighted the issues and challenges faced by children with different abilities in particular.

She stated that there were 107 laws regarding child rights but there was a lack of implementation, lack of infrastructure for differently abled children in the buildings, markets, hotels, hospitals and educational institutes, parks etc. There is lack of data on the number of disabled children.

Discussion was held on the issues of health, education, in main streaming, mobility, social attitude (stigma, pity, isolation), sports and culture, independent livelihood, and employment.

Chaudry Shafeeq, Chief Executive of Parliamentarians Commission on Human Rights appreciated NCRC saying "Government should support the commission and inter-institutional harmony. Support can be given on policies, advocacy, contribution and society can also contribute for the betterment of children with disabilities."Different stakeholders gave recommendations including Implementation of law, strengthening the functions of institutions working on children with disabilities, compiling comprehensive data for capacity building of staff of institutions, awareness raising and sensitization for mainstreaming children with disability, developing the protection system etc.