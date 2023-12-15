NCRC initiates consultative process on child domestic labour bill 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) As part of efforts to improve the prohibition of child domestic labour Bill 2024, the National Commission on the Rights of the Child (NCRC) here on Friday initiated the consultative process with the participation of key stakeholders.

The first of the series of consultations at the provincial level was aimed at fostering collaboration with key stakeholders, including government representatives, civil society organizations, and experts in child rights, said a press release issued here.

The consultation addressed concerns and gathered insights, to improve the prohibition of child domestic labour bill 2024 and bring about transformative change by strengthening legal measures against those involved in engaging children in domestic labour.

This bill aims to amend the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860, and the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898, to criminalize child domestic labour and eradicate this pervasive menace, adding that the proposed bill titled the Criminal Amendment (Prohibition of Child Domestic Labor) Bill, 2024 signifies a commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of children throughout Pakistan.

The bill proposes the insertion of a new section, 374A, into the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860, specifically addressing child domestic labour. This section criminalizes the employment, recruitment, harbouring, transportation, or provision of a child below the age of eighteen years for domestic labour.

The punishment includes imprisonment ranging from two to seven years and a fine of not less than five hundred thousand rupees.

The offences related to child domestic labour are categorized as non-bailable, non-compoundable, and cognizable.

Commenting on the consultative process, Nadia Bibi, Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, NCRC, stated that by making child domestic labour (CDL) a non-compoundable, non-bailable and cognizable offence, the NCRC aims to send a clear message that the rights and well-being of children are its top priority.

The NCRC recognizes the importance of collective input and expertise in shaping effective legislation, she said and added, "This bill reflects our firm commitment to ending the scourge of child domestic labour. By making CDL a non-compoundable and non-bailable offence, we are sending a powerful message that the exploitation of children will not be tolerated. We urge all stakeholders to join hands with us in this critical mission to safeguard the rights and dignity of every child."

Farrah Ilyas, Child Protection Specialist, UNICEF stated “On behalf of UNICEF, I would like to extend our sincere appreciation to the NCRC – our partner – for having prioritized this issue and for organizing this important consultation. This is truly an important step towards the realization of the right of a child to be protected from domestic labour and putting an end to this abuse and torture that children are being subjected to”.

