NCRC launches awareness campaign against early child marriages

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) has started an awareness campaign against early child marriages through social media said an official here on Wednesday.

Talking to APP, She said that the purpose of the campaign was to highlight Pakistan's national and International commitments as well various gaps in the prevailing laws.

She remarked that Pakistan is over legislated in terms of legislation but there are many hurdles in implementation and the government is working at addressing overcoming systematic and societal challenges.

She added that the lack of education is also one of the major contributing factors in the early marriage of children in Pakistan.

The child marriage in Pakistan is about 6th highest in the world for girls married before age of 18, and 71 percent of girls in family do not have any say in who and when they will marry,she added.