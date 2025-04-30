NCRC launches First-Ever ‘State of Children in Pakistan Report 2024’ in Islamabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The National Commission on the Rights of the Child (NCRC) launched its inaugural State of Children in Pakistan Report 2024 at a high-level ceremony in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Federal Minister for Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, was the Chief Guest at the launch, which was attended by ambassadors, UN representatives, parliamentarians, civil society representatives, and child rights advocates.

This first-of-its-kind national report offers a comprehensive, evidence-based overview of the situation of children in Pakistan, covering key areas such as health, education, child protection, participation, and overall welfare.

Developed to address the persistent gap in consolidated child-focused data, the report draws from a wide range of credible sources to present a clear picture of both progress and challenges.

Key findings from the report highlight persistent issues including high rates of out-of-school children, malnutrition, child labour, child marriage, and the vulnerability of children with disabilities and those from minority communities. At the same time, it documents progress in areas such as immunization, legal reform, and awareness campaigns.

The report concludes with practical, actionable recommendations to improve outcomes for children, including investing in early childhood development, strengthening child protection systems, and ensuring inclusive education and healthcare services.

In her welcome remarks Chairperson NCRC, Ms. Ayesha Raza Farooq, stated “While segregated and fragmented data has always existed, but there has never been a comprehensive national report built exclusively on a child rights-based framework that integrates data across sectors—education, health, child protection, justice, inclusion, and participation. This report is designed to address that gap and serve as a foundational resource for policymakers, researchers, development partners, and advocates.

Importantly, this report is also timely in view of Pakistan’s upcoming review by the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child, scheduled for May 2025. We hope the Committee will view this report as a serious and constructive step towards accountability and transparency in fulfilling our obligations under the UNCRC.”

As part of the launch event, a panel discussion titled "Realizing the Convention on the Rights of Child in Pakistan" was held, featuring prominent experts and practitioners. Moderated by Valerie Khan Yousafzai, Technical Advisor of the NCRC, the panel included Amna Baig (Additional Director, FIA), Dr. Manizeh Bano (Executive Director, SAHIL), Achraf Mohamed Mrabet (Data & Analytics Manager, UNICEF Pakistan), Sarah Belal (Executive Director, Justice Project Pakistan), and Mr. Muhammad Arshad (Director General, Ministry of Human Rights).

The discussion highlighted critical intersections between policy, data, and action required to fulfill the rights of children in line with the UNCRC.

Amna Baig, Additional Director-FIA, emphasised the importance of forging strong partnerships with social media platforms to address cybercrime, noting that global policies often fail to reflect local realities, particularly in the context of transnational crimes, calling for greater contextualization of international best practices.

Sarah Belal, Executive Director -Justice Project Pakistan, called for reworking the juvenile justice framework in the country, stressing that child victims should not be criminalised and instead should be supported through diversion programs, rehabilitation centers, and an increased number of probation officers—as resources and infrastructure need significant increase.

Dr. Manizeh Bano, Executive Director-Sahil, spoke of the difficulties faced by civil society organizations in raising awareness around child rights and urged for stronger grassroots engagement.

Achraf Mohamed Mrabet, Data & Analytics Manager at UNICEF, underscored the role of robust data in informing targeted interventions and understanding emerging trends in child welfare.

Director General-Ministry of Human Rights, Muhammad Arshad, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to using the study’s findings to shape evidence-based policies and ensure the implementation of the UNCRC across all levels of governance.

Ms. Jo Moir, Development Director, British High Commission said ”We are delighted to have supported Pakistan’s first Status of the Children Report supported by the UK’s Aawaz II programme. The report provides robust evidence that will enable the Government of Pakistan to align its policies and services to respond to the needs of Pakistan’s children and youth more effectively. UK remains committed to build a better future for the children of Pakistan’’.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Guest Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar praised the NCRC’s initiative, stating “With over 40% of our population under the age of 18, the wellbeing of our children is not just a moral imperative—it is a national priority. This report will serve as a critical tool in informing policy and guiding reforms.

“I want to reaffirm that the Government of Pakistan is actively working to strengthen child protection systems through enhanced coordination between Federal and provincial departments. The Ministry of Human Rights is leading the efforts, from the policy level down to the grassroots.This report hopes to serve as an all-encompassing guide on the current situation and framework with regards to the future generations of Pakistan and how we can do better by them. ”